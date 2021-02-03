PM Imran Khan making sincere efforts to improve prevailing system: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that people had given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to rectify the system

She said this while addressing a ceremony organized by Liberty Market Traders Association here. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making sincere efforts to improve the prevailing system in the larger interest of the country. She said that PM Imran Khan was doing "Jihad" against corruption.

Dr Firdous said, "People will know very soon who is in favour of show of hands and who is in favour of corruption." She said that traders had reposed full confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan's business friendly policies.

Those associated with businesses had appreciated amendments in tax laws, she added.

The SACM said that tax collection system was being made transparent through technology, adding that Punjab Chief Minister had started special programme in 13 districts for revival of cottage industry.