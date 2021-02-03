UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Making Sincere Efforts To Improve Prevailing System: Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 10:28 PM

PM Imran Khan making sincere efforts to improve prevailing system: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that people had given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to rectify the system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that people had given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to rectify the system.

She said this while addressing a ceremony organized by Liberty Market Traders Association here. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making sincere efforts to improve the prevailing system in the larger interest of the country. She said that PM Imran Khan was doing "Jihad" against corruption.

Dr Firdous said, "People will know very soon who is in favour of show of hands and who is in favour of corruption." She said that traders had reposed full confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan's business friendly policies.

Those associated with businesses had appreciated amendments in tax laws, she added.

The SACM said that tax collection system was being made transparent through technology, adding that Punjab Chief Minister had started special programme in 13 districts for revival of cottage industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Technology Business Jihad Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Market Industry

Recent Stories

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

16 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Hope Probe will be first of 3 missions ..

31 minutes ago

Punjab Health dept constitutes medical board to ex ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccines from China result of PTI govt's ..

3 minutes ago

ECC approves renewal of SSGCL-FFBQL gas supply agr ..

3 minutes ago

PTI, MQM-P to organize rallies on Kashmir Solidari ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.