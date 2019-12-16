UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Meets US Senator Lindsey Graham

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:24 PM

PM Imran Khan meets US Senator Lindsey Graham

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan held an important meeting with United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday, Dunya news reported.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present in the meeting.

According to details, Senator Lindsey Graham arrived at the PAF Base Nur Khan, Rawalpindi via special plane and then reached Islamabad with a four-member delegation.US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones and Foreign Office officials welcomed the representatives upon their arrival in Pakistan.Later, PM Imran Khan left for Bahrain on the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa to attend the National Day of the country as guest of honour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Shah Mehmood Qureshi Rawalpindi Bahrain United States

Recent Stories

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

21 minutes ago

National cricket team’s players are eager for te ..

23 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Economic Development links dig ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan players on ICC Women’s Championship jou ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes conversation around future ..

1 hour ago

Seventh Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Kic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.