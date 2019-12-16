PM Imran Khan meets US Senator Lindsey Graham

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan held an important meeting with United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday, Dunya news reported.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present in the meeting.

According to details, Senator Lindsey Graham arrived at the PAF Base Nur Khan, Rawalpindi via special plane and then reached Islamabad with a four-member delegation.US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones and Foreign Office officials welcomed the representatives upon their arrival in Pakistan.Later, PM Imran Khan left for Bahrain on the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa to attend the National Day of the country as guest of honour.