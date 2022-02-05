UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Not To Spare Plunderers: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PM Imran Khan not to spare plunderers: Farrukh Habib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the looters, who were toeing personal motives over national interest.

Talking to media here, he said during last three and half years PML-N had been blackmailing on various matters like Financial Action Task Force, budget and others.

He said that opposition had always given priority to personal interests over national and used various tactics to abolish NAB.

PPP and PML-N today's meeting was meaningless as the government and people were least bothered about their such meetings, he added.

He further said these meetings were actually exposing the priorities of the opposition as they did not believe in betterment of the people.

He further said that a group of plunderers would go to jail together, adding that money of Asif Ali Zardari and Sharif family were hidden abroad.

State Minister said, "People do not want to see these looters in the parliament as they have usurped the public money." Farrukh Habib said these looters were in the habit of plundering public money and later blaming that they were being politically victimised.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working tirelessly for the welfare and prosperity of the country.

He said there would be no resignations and vote of no confidence from these group of blackmailers.

