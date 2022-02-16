PM Imran Khan offers condolences on death of veteran journalist

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Editor Al-Akhbar Ghulam Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Editor Al-Akhbar Ghulam Akbar.

In a tweet, he said Ghulam Akbar was a media veteran and a man of strong convictions and principles.

The prime minister also extended condolences to the bereaved family of Ghulam Akbar.