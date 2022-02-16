PM Imran Khan Offers Condolences On Death Of Veteran Journalist
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 02:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Editor Al-Akhbar Ghulam Akbar.
In a tweet, he said Ghulam Akbar was a media veteran and a man of strong convictions and principles.
The prime minister also extended condolences to the bereaved family of Ghulam Akbar.