PM Imran Khan Orders Appointment Of Facilitation Officers For Overseas Pakistanis In 39 Ministries

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a major step towards the facilitation of Overseas Pakistanis by the government, has directed to appoint BS-19 facilitation officers in 39 Federal ministries and divisions.

He has also directed for the setting up of special sections and desks in 34 attached departments of 13 ministries.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) has issued directives to the relevant ministries, a press release issued here Wednesday by PM Media Wing said.

The ministries have been directed to notify the appointment / posting of the facilitation officers, which will not be less than Grade-19.

According to the PMDU directive, the establishment of special sections and desks should also be formally notified.

The federal institutions and departments have been further directed to provide information to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Pakistanis and Information and Broadcasting about the provision of facilities.

The step, which was aimed at addressing the problems faced by the Overseas Pakistanis in various offices, will help create awareness about the provision of services to Pakistani expatriates and in other matters.

The Prime Minister Office has directed all the divisions to complete the process and present report within 21 days.

The Prime Minister Office has also directed the Ministries if Foreign Affairs, Overseas Pakistanis and Information and Broadcasting to give information about the facility on their own.

