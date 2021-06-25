UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan, Parliamentarians From Sindh Discuss Political Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 02:51 PM

PM Imran Khan, parliamentarians from Sindh discuss political situation

The Members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed overall political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed overall political situation.

Those who attended the meeting included Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza , MNA Sardar Ghius Bux Meher and MPA Ali Gauhar Khan Meher.

The ongoing projects of the Federal government under progress in Sindh also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Progress Government

Recent Stories

Asad Umar warns of 4th wave of COVID-19 in the cou ..

4 minutes ago

Defending champion Halep withdraws from Wimbledon

1 minute ago

Appeals against acceptance, rejection of nominatio ..

1 minute ago

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Emphasizes Need for Di ..

24 minutes ago

483,270 people vaccinated against corona

24 minutes ago

Biometric verification must for driving license se ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.