PM Imran Khan, parliamentarians from Sindh discuss political situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed overall political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed overall political situation.

Those who attended the meeting included Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza , MNA Sardar Ghius Bux Meher and MPA Ali Gauhar Khan Meher.

The ongoing projects of the Federal government under progress in Sindh also came under discussion.