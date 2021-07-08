PM Imran Khan paying special attention to development of Balochsitan: Zubaida Jalal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was focusing on progress of Balochistan in order to remove sense of deprivation from the neglected areas of the province.

She expressed these views while talking to various delegations. She was continuing her longest political, national and democratic struggle for the rights of the people of Balochistan, she added.

She said the development work in Balochistan was underway under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan saying the PM's visit to Gwadar would usher a new era in Balochistan.

Balochistan is heading on the path of development and getting its full share. Work on China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) is in full swing while the CPEC is impossible without Gwadar.

She said, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Balochistan Awami Party and allied parties have included Balochistan in their priority adding the government has started a number of projects in Balochistan during its three years in power including construction of roads, provision of education and health facilities to common man.

Ms. Zubeida Jalal said Balochistan was ignored in the past regimes but under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Balochistan was on track of development.

Zubaida Jalal said the interest of investors in Gwadar was being increased after recent visit of Prime Minister Imran.

"Development work in Balochistan was in full swing under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) schemes of worth over Rs.1,200 billion have been started for Balochistan. Similarly, Wifi facility has been introduced in Ketch district and other districts as well.