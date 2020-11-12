UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan' Popularity In GB Bringing Together All Opponent Parties: Faisal Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:30 PM

PM Imran Khan' popularity in GB bringing together all opponent parties: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Thursday said that his party is once again emerged as the most popular political party in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and expressed confidence that his party would win upcoming general election with majority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Thursday said that his party is once again emerged as the most popular political party in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and expressed confidence that his party would win upcoming general election with majority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan's popularity in GB was bringing together corrupt opponent parties but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will win the election of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) as the people of the region had great trust on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said GB people had lost faith in those who were involved in corruption and misgovernment and the two parties of PML-N and PPP would be defeated in the coming GB elections.

Faisal Javed also welcomed the recent Survey conducted by the Gallup Research Centre that unveiled PM Imran Khan as the most popular leader in GB and said that nodoubt PTI is confident with the popularity of PM not only in Pakistan but in world people admiring his policies and had great trust on him.

At such a time, when public's confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and his performance is a sign that PTI will clearly defeat to its corrupt opponents with majority seats in GB, he added.

He further slammed the opposition and its allies that they have lost their credibility and faith of people.

He said the people now believe that for the first time such a sincere government was working for the development of the country.

He also regretted that the both corrupt governments were mercilessly wasted on show-off projects in the past and did nothing for GB region but on the other hand PTI was doing its sincere efforts to overcome challenges.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gallup Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

KPT shipping intelligence report

3 minutes ago

Death toll of coronavirus mounts to 1,302 in KP: H ..

3 minutes ago

Corpse of unknown person recovered

3 minutes ago

Argentinian President Self-Isolates After Contact ..

3 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 51.81 million

33 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks political leaders to demonstrate re ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.