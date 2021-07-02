UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Praises FBR For Achieving Historic Level Of Tax Revenue

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:11 PM

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic level of tax revenue  

Prime Minister Imran Khan said tax revenues collected are 18 percent higher than last year and exceeded target of 4,691 billion rupees.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday appreciated commended Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving historic level of tax revenues of 4,732 billion rupees during fiscal year 2020-21.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said tax revenues collected are 18 percent higher than last year and exceeded target of 4,691 billion rupees.

He said FBR s performance is testimony to the strong economic revival spurred by our government s policies.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said the country achieved the highest export target with 18 percent increase in fiscal year 2020-21.

In a tweet on Friday, Fawad Chaudhary said if the service sector is also included, then the exports are more than 31 billion Dollars.

The minister expressed the confidence that the exporters will prove to be an important pillar of Pakistan s economic stability in the years to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Twitter FBR Fawad Chaudhry Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

45 minutes ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

1 hour ago

DEWA receives applications to participate in WETEX ..

1 hour ago

OFID’s US$25m loan will help bolster Honduran SM ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.