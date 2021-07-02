PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic level of tax revenue  

, ,

Prime Minister Imran Khan said tax revenues collected are 18 percent higher than last year and exceeded target of 4,691 billion rupees.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday appreciated commended Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving historic level of tax revenues of 4,732 billion rupees during fiscal year 2020-21.

He said FBR s performance is testimony to the strong economic revival spurred by our government s policies.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said the country achieved the highest export target with 18 percent increase in fiscal year 2020-21.

In a tweet on Friday, Fawad Chaudhary said if the service sector is also included, then the exports are more than 31 billion Dollars.

The minister expressed the confidence that the exporters will prove to be an important pillar of Pakistan s economic stability in the years to come.