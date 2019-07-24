UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Presents A New Face Of Pakistan: Ali Muhammad Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:37 PM

PM Imran Khan presents a new face of Pakistan: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said on Wednesday that Imran Khan had maintained the national dignity and presented a new image of Pakistan to the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said on Wednesday that Imran Khan had maintained the national dignity and presented a new image of Pakistan to the world.

Expressing his views to a private news channel he said that PM Imran Khan spoke for the long standing conflicts of the region boldly to the president of USA.

He stated that PM preferred to speak national language to the Pakistani-American diaspora in the Capital Arena and he also preferred national dress while meeting American officials.

"The whole nation is standing behind PM to support him during his US visit as it believes the premier is trustworthy," he said while responded to a question.

This was the old practice of PML-N to find flaws from every constructive step taken by PTI, he replied to another question.

