PM Imran Khan proved himself as self-esteemed leader of a dignified nation: Haleem Adil Sheikh

(@imziishan)

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said that the entire nation supported Prime Minister Imran Khan who proved himself as a self-esteemed leader of a dignified nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said that the entire nation supported Prime Minister Imran Khan who proved himself as a self-esteemed leader of a dignified nation.

Talking to media persons at Anti-Terrorism Court here Tuesday, he said that no confidence motion would fail while dreams of the bandits who bargained for national interests would remain unfulfilled.

In past, offensive caricatures were issued worldwide but no one dared to speak on issues of Namoos-e-Risalat and Islam, Haleem Adil Sheikh recalled adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first leader who effectively raised the issues at international level, particularly at the United Nations. "We are followers of islam and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that is why the nation is supporting us," he stated.

During the tenures of Zardari and Nawaz, more than 400 drone strikes were carried out in Pakistan and legs trembled on a phone call while a lawyer commenting on the manner in which Aimal Kansi was extradited to the United States uttered insulting words for the entire Pakistani nation, he recalled.

Terming Amr bil Maroof public meeting as the biggest political mass gathering in the history of Pakistan, Haleem Adil said that it was proved that the entire nation was standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that PPP, which claims to be a political and a democratic party, had made him a political terrorist by setting up a false case during the by-elections and he was attending hearings for over a year.

The Federal government under the Anti-Terrorism Act, had set up a JIT to investigate the case but the Sindh government has withheld its report, which has slowed down the trial, he said adding that his lawyers had requested the court for submission of the JIT report before the court and shifting of the case to other court as ATA provisions are not applicable on it.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned to April 13, 2022, he further added.

Stressing on Prosecutor General Sindh for not bowing before the pressure being exerted by PPP government, he alleged that JIT report on Nazim Jokhio murder case has been stopped by Prosecution Department while Nazim Jokhio's widow Shireen Jokhio was demanding justice.

Commenting on JUI-F's March, Sheikh said that everyone witnessed an insignificant public gathering while their workers seemed to be on a picnic with plenty of food.

He, while responding to a question, said that a letter has been written to place Jam Karim's name in ECL. Nazim Jokhio's killer would have fled again after casting his vote but now he would not be able to go abroad if he once came Pakistan. He remarked that there was hatred in the hearts of the people against this oppressive system and even deals of millions would be useless.

Replying to another query, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Imran Khan is determined with his cause and he had set up a trap for those elements who were working against the homeland on behest of foreign powers. "If the details of the letter that Imran Khan showed in the Amr bil Maroof jalsa come to light then none of them will be able to show their face," he added.

Responding to another question on changing of the Chief Minister in Punjab, he said that PML-Q and MQM-P are our allies and there were no conflict with them while the Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to defeat the team of plunderers and has made strategy to win the match which also included sending night watchman.