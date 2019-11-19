PM Imran Khan pursuing mission of national development: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing the mission of national development and prosperity

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing the mission of national development and prosperity.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, she said several actions for the relief of masses are on the cards.She said, besides improvement in economy, the relief will also be extended to masses.Special Assistant also prayed for early recovery of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif so that he could return and face the law.Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a bright example of human respect and rule of law through his conduct.