PM Imran Khan Pursuing Nation's Interests: Governor Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 09:40 PM

PM Imran Khan pursuing nation's interests: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no political or personal agenda and he is only pursuing the interests of the nation.

He was talking to the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry and Senior Provincial Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan who met him on Eid. The meeting discussed important political and parliamentary matters.

All the leaders strongly condemned the Israeli crimes and urged the United Nations to take prompt action and press Israel to uphold international laws.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also congratulated Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on performing Umrah.

The Governor said that despite all the negative propaganda of the opposition, Pakistan is stronger and more stable than before. All the plans of the opposition will continue to fail till 2023 and the elections in the country will be held on time, he observed.

He strongly condemned the massacre of more than 150 Palestinians by Israeli occupying forces and said that only condemnation by Islamic countries against Israel is not enough.

He stressed upon the Islamic world to forge unity against Israeli terrorism. He called for an unequivocal policy on Israeli crimes and said that Pakistan stands with their Palestinian brothers and sisters and will continue to support their just right for freedom.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani said that international human rights organizations should take notice of Israeli terrorism against Palestinians. Over 220 million Pakistanis are with Palestinian brothers and sisters and will not shy away from any sacrifice for the protection of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, Qibla-e-Awwal, he maintained.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Mohammad Afridi said that independence of Palestine and Kashmir is necessary for peace in the world and Israeli terrorism is highly condemnable.

On this occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan and others strongly condemned Israeli terrorism.

Earlier ,Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offered Eid prayers at the Badshahi Mosque and prayed for the country's development, security, stability, and freedom of Palestinians and Kashmiris.

