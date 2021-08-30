PM Imran Khan puts GB on path to development : Info Minister GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Information Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Fatehullah Khan Monday said the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put GB on the path to development.

In a statement, he said the constitutional, economic, educational, social and societal framework of development in GB were on the right direction due to dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said hundreds of projects in GB including Ghazar Express, Medical College, Shunter Pass, Engineering College, Nursing College were in progress due to Imran Khan.

The role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the development of GB would be remembered forever, he added.

The minister said the era of deprivation in Gilgit-Baltistan was now over and a new era of prosperity would start soon, adding that education, employment, justice, health would be within the reach of common man.