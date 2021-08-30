UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Puts GB On Path To Development : Info Minister GB

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

PM Imran Khan puts GB on path to development : Info Minister GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Information Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Fatehullah Khan Monday said the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put GB on the path to development.

In a statement, he said the constitutional, economic, educational, social and societal framework of development in GB were on the right direction due to dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said hundreds of projects in GB including Ghazar Express, Medical College, Shunter Pass, Engineering College, Nursing College were in progress due to Imran Khan.

The role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the development of GB would be remembered forever, he added.

The minister said the era of deprivation in Gilgit-Baltistan was now over and a new era of prosperity would start soon, adding that education, employment, justice, health would be within the reach of common man.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Information Minister Education Man Progress Employment

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land c ..

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land crossings

32 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

1 hour ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

2 hours ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.