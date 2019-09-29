PM Imran Khan returns home to rousing reception

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan was accorded an outstanding reception on his arrival at Islamabad International Airport after his successful mission Kashmir at the UN General Assembly session.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi returned to Islamabad on Sunday after wrapping up their trip to the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.A large number of party workers and supporters gathered at the capital's airport to welcome the premier.

PTI leadership had earlier announced to give an overwhelming reception to Prime Minister Imran Khan on return home on Sunday after his ‘historic address at the United Nations General Assembly and highly successful interaction with world leaders'.On the instructions of PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi large numbers of party office-bearers and workers have gathered at Islamabad airport in order to present the warm welcome to their beloved leader.Banners and posters, some praising Imran Khan and others highlighting the plight of Kashmiris who remain under an India-imposed lockdown, were put up at the Islamabad airport and on the main thoroughfares in the city.

The premier was welcomed by hundreds of PTI supporters and leaders.PTI supporters carried flags, banners and posters lauding PM Imran's performance on what was dubbed his ‘Mission Kashmir', and the capital's streets were also lined with similar decorations.

"First of all, I thank my nation.

The way you prayed for me, for us to be able to present Kashmir's case before the UN," began the prime minister. "I especially thank Bushra bibi because she prayed a lot for us."He asked the people to remember that Pakistan is standing with Kashmir.

"Whether the world stands with Kashmiris or not, Pakistan is standing by them. "And we are standing by them because we want to please Allah."Speaking of the lockdown which has been in place since August 5 in occupied Kashmir, he said: "India has trapped eight million people under a curfew.

"I want to remind you that a struggle goes through highs and low. There are good times and bad times (don't worry). Because Kashmiris are looking towards you, and God willing, they will win, they will get independence.The Prime Minister during his visit to New York met a number of world leaders and apprised them of the deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir, after the illegal and unilateral steps taken by India on fifth of last month.In his address at the UN General Assembly, he drew the world attention towards the plight of Kashmiris and asked the United Nations to play its due role in urging India to lift the inhuman curfew imposed in Occupied Kashmir for over fifty days.