UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Returns Home To Rousing Reception

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:12 PM

PM Imran Khan returns home to rousing reception

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan was accorded an outstanding reception on his arrival at Islamabad International Airport after his successful mission Kashmir at the UN General Assembly session.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi returned to Islamabad on Sunday after wrapping up their trip to the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.A large number of party workers and supporters gathered at the capital's airport to welcome the premier.

PTI leadership had earlier announced to give an overwhelming reception to Prime Minister Imran Khan on return home on Sunday after his ‘historic address at the United Nations General Assembly and highly successful interaction with world leaders'.On the instructions of PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi large numbers of party office-bearers and workers have gathered at Islamabad airport in order to present the warm welcome to their beloved leader.Banners and posters, some praising Imran Khan and others highlighting the plight of Kashmiris who remain under an India-imposed lockdown, were put up at the Islamabad airport and on the main thoroughfares in the city.

The premier was welcomed by hundreds of PTI supporters and leaders.PTI supporters carried flags, banners and posters lauding PM Imran's performance on what was dubbed his ‘Mission Kashmir', and the capital's streets were also lined with similar decorations.

"First of all, I thank my nation.

The way you prayed for me, for us to be able to present Kashmir's case before the UN," began the prime minister. "I especially thank Bushra bibi because she prayed a lot for us."He asked the people to remember that Pakistan is standing with Kashmir.

"Whether the world stands with Kashmiris or not, Pakistan is standing by them. "And we are standing by them because we want to please Allah."Speaking of the lockdown which has been in place since August 5 in occupied Kashmir, he said: "India has trapped eight million people under a curfew.

"I want to remind you that a struggle goes through highs and low. There are good times and bad times (don't worry). Because Kashmiris are looking towards you, and God willing, they will win, they will get independence.The Prime Minister during his visit to New York met a number of world leaders and apprised them of the deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir, after the illegal and unilateral steps taken by India on fifth of last month.In his address at the UN General Assembly, he drew the world attention towards the plight of Kashmiris and asked the United Nations to play its due role in urging India to lift the inhuman curfew imposed in Occupied Kashmir for over fifty days.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Visit Independence New York United States August Sunday God All Million Airport

Recent Stories

ERC launches new development projects in Philippin ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Ruler issues decree on Emirates Maritime Arb ..

13 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Washington screens â€˜History of th ..

58 minutes ago

UAE advancing Emirati community&#039;s political d ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Russia discuss tech, scientific cooperation i ..

1 hour ago

Curated tours for UAE university students to creat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.