ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

Matters related to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI's) provincial party organization and Baluchistan's development issues were discussed in the meeting.\932