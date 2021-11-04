UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan, Rind Discuss PTI's Organizational Matters In Baluchistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

PM Imran Khan, Rind discuss PTI's organizational matters in Baluchistan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

Matters related to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI's) provincial party organization and Baluchistan's development issues were discussed in the meeting.\932

