PM Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Bilateral Ties, Peace, Security In Region

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:34 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan met Crown Prince and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman here on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, regional matters and the situation of peace and security in the region.

During the meeting, which was second between the two leaders within a month, the prime minister said that Pakistan considered its bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia very important.

Pakistani nation had a united voice for the honor and sanctity of Harmain, he added.

The Prime Minister also apprised the Saudi Crown Prince of the August 5 unilateral Indian action, brutalities on Kashmiri people and the consequent threats posed to regional security.

Prime Minister Khan also spoke about security situation in the region and the efforts for peace and security.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Foreign Secretary Suhail Mehmood and Pakistan's Ambassador in Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz were also present in the meeting.

