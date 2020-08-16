UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Saved Rs 2344 Billion Of Poor People During Past 2 Years: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had saved Rs 2344 billion of the poor people through his strategy and efforts during two years.

This amount was more than Pakistan's three-year development budget, he remarked in a tweet.

The minister said that $ 7 billion were saved in Rekodiq peoject which were equal to Rs 1100 billion whereas $ 1.5 billion were saved in Karkey project which were equal toRs 240 billion.

Moreover, he said Rs 400 billion were saved in Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) whereas Rs 604 billion would be saved in new agreement with Independent Power Producers ( IPPs).

