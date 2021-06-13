UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Saves Rs 1080 Mln In 3 Years: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

PM Imran Khan saves Rs 1080 mln in 3 years: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has saved Rs 1080 million in three years from 2018 to 2021 as compared to the past expenses of the PM Office and House.

In a tweet, he said that imagine if it was Nawaz Sharif or Asif Ali Zardari, this Rs1080 million would have been spent on their luxuries.

He said PM Imran Khan has adopted simplicity and reduced expenses, adding that now the same money will be given to poor people under Ehsaas program.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Poor Same Money Sunday 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

3 hours ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

4 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

4 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.