PM Imran Khan saves Rs 1080 mln in 3 years: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has saved Rs 1080 million in three years from 2018 to 2021 as compared to the past expenses of the PM Office and House.

In a tweet, he said that imagine if it was Nawaz Sharif or Asif Ali Zardari, this Rs1080 million would have been spent on their luxuries.

He said PM Imran Khan has adopted simplicity and reduced expenses, adding that now the same money will be given to poor people under Ehsaas program.