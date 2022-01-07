PM Imran Khan seeks report from CM Balochistan on damages caused by rains

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday sought a report from the Chief Minister Balochistan on the damages caused by recent rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday sought a report from the Chief Minister Balochistan on the damages caused by recent rains.

The Prime Minister asked the National Disaster Management Authority to give immediate relief to the affectees in Gwadar and Turbat.

He said the affectees should be given all possible assistance.