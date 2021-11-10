UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Sets Example After Appearing In SC: SACM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:32 PM

PM Imran Khan sets example after appearing in SC: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister and Spokesperson for Punjab government Hasaan Khawar on Wednesday termed the appearance of Prime Minister Imran Khan before the Supreme Court (SC) as a model for the leaders of other political parties.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has always uphold the supremacy of law, adding that the national solidarity displayed after this tragic incident of Army Public school (APS), eradicated terrorism from the country.

