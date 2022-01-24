PM Imran Khan showing mirror to incompetent Opposition: Dr. Shahzad Waseem

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown a mirror to the incompetent opposition parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown a mirror to the incompetent opposition parties.

Responding on point of order in the Upper House, he said how the government is threatening such an incompetent opposition. He said that courts have declared them disqualified, adding that soon after the court decisions, they were distributing sweets but later started hue and cry "why he was taken out".

Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that the government Kisan (Farmer) Card was an initiative towards modern agriculture and would bring prosperity to the country.

He said that the Opposition was using non-parliamentary language in the Assembly, now they were unhappy with Prime Minister for showing mirror to them.

Opposition in the Senate staged token walk-out from the House.

Earlier, the Leader of the House proposed to move the motion to discuss the increasing incidents of terrorism in the country.

Senators Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Leader of the Opposition, Mian Raza Rabbani, Farooq Hamid Naek, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Mushtaq Ahmed, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, and Saadia Abbasi moved a motion that the House may discuss the increasing incidents of terrorism in the country. The Motion was read by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.