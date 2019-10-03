PM Imran Khan spoke from his heart during UNGA session: President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke from his heart on all the topics which he raised during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

He said this while addressing a seminar on "Pakistan's International Role and Development on Kashmir Issue" in context of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to United States of America, held at Alhamra here.

He said the prime minister during his speech raised two most important things, one he mentioned that Muslims of India would raise voice against the violence being inflicted upon them and second, he mentioned that when the curfew in the held valley was lifted, it would result in some severe situation like a revolt from Kashmiris.

He said these two aspects of the prime minister's speech would play role in Kashmiris' freedom movement. The president said, " Nations recognise the leaders and stand with them." He further said Khushwant Singh wrote a book titled "The End of India" telling that India was fighting with its history so it would face its consequences.

Dr Arif Alvi said, "Even today whoever talks about Muslims in India he was asked to go to Pakistan and leave India." Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had left with no arguments, he added.

He said the experience of Pakistan armed forces was incomparable, adding that now the people of Pakistan were prepared as a nation as they had faced many ups and downs and the day when country would become economically stable, at that time its people would be matchless.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq while commenting on the morale of the participants of the seminar said this spirit would be a milestone towards the freedom of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He said Modi's government was enemy of Muslims, adding that 60 days had passed and still curfew was prevailing in the held Kashmir.

Naeem-ul-Haq said that atrocities could not suppress the freedom movement of the Kashmiris. He hoped that with the grace of Almighty Allah, the efforts being made for the freedom of Kashmiris would yield positive result.

He said "There was a philosophy of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) behind Modi's thinking under which they wanted to crush Muslims." Naeem-ul-Haq further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan speech had become pride for the nation and added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was setting up Kashmir committees in almost all the states of America.

He said that the committees would help to highlight Kashmir issue in more effective manner.

PTI Punjab President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Prof Hassan Askari, Former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmad, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Niaz Ahmed Akhtar and others also spoke.

Earlier, Ejaz Chaudhry presented a thanksgiving resolution which was unanimously passed by the participants of the seminar.