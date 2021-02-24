PM Imran Khan, Sri Lanka President hold one-on-one meeting in Colombo

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa held a one-on-one meeting at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The two leaders discussed the significance of Pak-Sri Lankan relations with a history of friendship and cooperation in diverse fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international importance.