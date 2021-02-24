UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lanka President Hold One-on-one Meeting In Colombo

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lanka President hold one-on-one meeting in Colombo

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa held a one-on-one meeting at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The two leaders discussed the significance of Pak-Sri Lankan relations with a history of friendship and cooperation in diverse fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international importance.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Sri Lanka Colombo

Recent Stories

Local Press: IDEX spotlights UAE’s strategic imp ..

18 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 February 2021

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

10 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

11 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.