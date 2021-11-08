UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Stresses Importance Of Morality For A Nation's Success

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:57 AM

PM Imran Khan stresses importance of morality for a nation's success

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized the importance of morality, particularly truth and honesty, in the reformation of a nation and the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized the importance of morality, particularly truth and honesty, in the reformation of a nation and the society.

In a tweet on Monday, the prime minister said islam's first socio-welfare State of Medina under the guidance of Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) had become a great civilization on the basis of such principles of morality.

"Our beloved Holy Prophet PBUH first raised the moral standards of the state of Medina through his own supreme example (Sadiq and Ameen) before they became one of the greatest civilisations," the tweet read.

The prime minister also quoted Roman statesman Scipio as saying that 'No society is fortunate when its walls are standing while its morals are in ruins'.

