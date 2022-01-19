PM Imran Khan stresses upon development of mega cities as big engines for economic growth

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was laying special focus on the development of big cities as the real engines of growth for the national economy.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on a plan for big cities.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to clear hiccups in the way of completion of various development schemes in big cities on priority basis in order to provide maximum relief to the residents.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Planning Minister Asad Umar.

education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar joined the meeting via video link, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

"Due to rural to urban areas migration, the cities are facing multiple challenges, including scarcity of housing, job opportunities and civic amenities. It is necessary that work on special development packages for the big cities must be accelerated," the prime minister said during the meeting.

He also directed the authorities to work in close coordination and launch a concerted campaign for the uplift and development of big cities like Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalsbad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.