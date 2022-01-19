UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Stresses Upon Development Of Mega Cities As Big Engines For Economic Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 05:31 PM

PM Imran Khan stresses upon development of mega cities as big engines for economic growth

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was laying special focus on the development of big cities as the real engines of growth for the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was laying special focus on the development of big cities as the real engines of growth for the national economy.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on a plan for big cities.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to clear hiccups in the way of completion of various development schemes in big cities on priority basis in order to provide maximum relief to the residents.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Planning Minister Asad Umar.

education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar joined the meeting via video link, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

"Due to rural to urban areas migration, the cities are facing multiple challenges, including scarcity of housing, job opportunities and civic amenities. It is necessary that work on special development packages for the big cities must be accelerated," the prime minister said during the meeting.

He also directed the authorities to work in close coordination and launch a concerted campaign for the uplift and development of big cities like Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalsbad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Governor Information Minister Education Punjab Job Rawalpindi Gujranwala Media All Government Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PSX loses 673 points to close at 44,833 points

PSX loses 673 points to close at 44,833 points

9 seconds ago
 Commissioner orders expediting vaccination process ..

Commissioner orders expediting vaccination process in Multan division

10 seconds ago
 'Ehsas Rashan Programme': 10,794 shops underwent r ..

'Ehsas Rashan Programme': 10,794 shops underwent registration in Multan

12 seconds ago
 PESCO conducts raids on power pilferers

PESCO conducts raids on power pilferers

2 minutes ago
 Russian-Belarussian Drills Should Not Cause Concer ..

Russian-Belarussian Drills Should Not Cause Concern - Deputy Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 MWMC implements smart plan for exemplary cleanline ..

MWMC implements smart plan for exemplary cleanliness in city

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.