PM Imran Khan Takes Action Against Customs Officers Failed To Curb Smuggling: Firdous

Sun 02nd February 2020 | 10:40 PM

SIALKOT, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated action against the Customs officers failed to curb smuggling of wheat to Afghanistan.

She said this while addressing a public meeting at village Kanpur-Palora near here, and highlighted the special initiatives taken by the prime minister against the mafia involved in creating artificial shortage of wheat in the country.

She said the start of an investigation against high-ranking Customs officers who failed to prevent smuggling was a clear glimpse of "Naya Pakistan." "Imran Khan has freed institutions from the clutches of powerful mafia as equal implementation of law on everyone has been ensured," she added.

Firdous said the indiscriminate action against law violators was going on at a swift pace whereas anti-public mafias would be dealt with iron hand.

"Federal Investigation Agency is investigating the matter as an inquiry had been launched after the identification of Customs officers involved in wheat smuggling at Quetta and Torkham border," the SAPM said.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the generation-to-generation struggle of the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to get freedom from Indian yoke would soon bear fruit.

She said February 5 was being observed as a day of solidarity with besieged Kashmiri brethren and that Pakistan would always stand by Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The world community would be sensitized about the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory, she mentioned.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan would take up the Kashmir issue at all international forums including the UN Security Council and that the sun of Kashmir's freedom from Indian yoke would rise soon.

She said the government was making all out efforts to highlight the role of rural population in national development and prosperity.

The special assistant said the people belonging to rural areas were playing a pivotal role in national development. The government was streamlining the role of rural population and no one could ignore the importance of it in making Pakistan developed and prosperous, she added.

She said the government was ensuring rural and remote areas' development by providing them with facilities, adding the government was committed to raising the living standard of people by ensuring swift provision of all basic facilities at their doorsteps.

Dr. Firdous said the government was making concrete efforts to overcome the inherited crisis and striving to control price-hike besides giving maximum financial relief to common people.

She said plundering of national wealth by the previous governments was the major reason behind the prevailing inflation.

She said price-hike would soon be controlled through sincere and effective policies.

She said the constructive economical policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were helping to steer the country out of crises.

She welcomed the investment in Pakistan by the overseas Pakistanis, saying that the expatriates were a precious asset of Pakistan.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to strengthen all national institutions.

The special assistant said 'Kamyab Jawan' programme would provide opportunities to the youth to move forward by launching small and medium enterprises.

