UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Takes Most Effective Measures For Welfare Of Masses Despite COVID-19 Crisis: Faisal Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

PM Imran Khan takes most effective measures for welfare of masses despite COVID-19 crisis: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the most effective measures for the welfare of people despite global COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is truly a public leader, working for the people, not for himself. He said that the rulers of the past thought only of their own interests- building their own businesses, factories, mills, properties and overseas assets.

Faisal Javed who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting said that the past rulers used to spend public money on personal expenses and foreign tours, adding that they were also involved in corruption and money laundering.

On the contrary, Prime Minister Imran Khan's sole interest was the welfare of the masses and expressed hope for bright future.

He said that opposition was protesting on the reduction in fuel and electricity prices. He said that it was earlier mentioned, that opposition issue was not inflation or prices of petrol, diesel and electricity but their own personal interest to get relief in corruption cases.

Faisal Javed said that they had no concerns for the masses but their whole movement was for getting the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Senate Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Tours Money From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

28 minutes ago
 Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 PM unveils major relief package for masses

PM unveils major relief package for masses

2 hours ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>