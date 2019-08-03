UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Takes Notice Of Pattoki Triple Murder Incident

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 02:20 PM

PM Imran Khan takes notice of Pattoki triple murder incident

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has taken notice of a target killing incident that occurred a while back in Punjab's PattokiA man, his wife

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has taken notice of a target killing incident that occurred a while back in Punjab's PattokiA man, his wife, and their child were gunned down in Habibabad in Punjab's Pattoki Friday morning, July 26.

They were traveling from Lahore to Shergarh when they were attacked on Shergarh Road within the jurisdiction of the Saddar Pattoki police station.The Prime Minister has sought a detailed report of the incident from the I.

G Punjab over the occurrence.

PM Imran Khan also directed the Law Enforcement officials to ensure swift and quick justice to the bereaved family.One of the slain, Sanam Zehra had made an appeal to the Prime Minister to take the issue under his observation and ensure that justice is meted out.The Prime Minister's Office has made contact with the Sanam's mother and ensured accountability in the case.

A one-year-old child survived the attack.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan Target Killing Prime Minister Punjab Police Station Road Wife Man Pattoki Shergarh Saddar July Family From

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz's physical remand extended for seven ..

12 seconds ago

Strong earthquake kills at least one in Indonesia

14 seconds ago

India will lose occupied Kashmir after constitutio ..

15 seconds ago

Sudan crisis: Military and opposition agree consti ..

17 seconds ago

One Chinese drowned at Mastuj, two rescued

8 minutes ago

207 arrested,narcotics,weapons seized during last ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.