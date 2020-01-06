UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Taking Steps To Make Country Self Sufficient: Zartaj Gul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

PM Imran Khan taking steps to make country self sufficient: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking solid steps to break the begging bowl and making the country self sufficient.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the country's economy was improving due to the prudent policies of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said PM Imran Khan was the only political figure in the country who had all capabilities to uplift the country on the path of development.

She urged that everyone should avoid to discuss or highlight personal life of any person on media, adding it was against the ethics to put the allegations against anybody without providing solid evidence.

Replying to a question, she said that she was become part of the parliament after defeating the feudal system in her area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Media All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

41 minutes ago

EU foreign ministers to hold emergency Iran talks

3 minutes ago

Bolton Says Ready to Testify in Trump Impeachment ..

3 minutes ago

Senior Iranian Aide Threatens US With 'Another Vie ..

3 minutes ago

UN Chief Calls for De-Escalation, Dialogue Amid Gl ..

3 minutes ago

Multan Railway seeks proposals from Multan Chamber ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.