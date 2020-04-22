UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:29 PM

PM Imran Khan tests negative for Coronavirus

PM’s Focal Person Dr. Faisal Sultan says that he is happy to announce that Prime Minister Imran Khan who met Faisal Edhi last week has tested negative for Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan tested negative for Coronavirus, Dr. Faisal Sultan—the PM’s Focal Person said here Wednesday.

Dr. Sultan said that he was happy that PM Imran Khan tested negative for Coronavirus.

He was addressing a press briefing along with the Prime Minister and other ministers in Islamabad.

"I am happy to announce that the prime minister, being a responsible prime minister and a responsible citizen, has agreed to get tested on my advice,” said Dr. Faisal Sultan.

Last week, Prime Minister called on Edhi Foundation Head Faisal Edhi who later tested positive for Coronavirus.

