PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 16 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 02:54 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Faisal Sultan has confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Faisal Sultan says.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Faisal Sultan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar says that Prime Minister Imran Khan had contracted Coronavirus before being vaccinated. Imran Khan cancelled all his political gatherings on Friday, saying that a vaccinated person could also contract Coronavirus again.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan was vaccinated two days ago.

Shehbaz Gill, Special Assisant to PM on Political Communication, says that Imran Khan has mild symptoms and is luckily does not have serious symptoms.

He has slightly coughing problem and fever.

Fawad Chaudhary, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, has asked the people to pray for the recovery of their beloved leader Imran Khan.

Coronavirus is rapidly increasing in the country as majority of the people are not followiing COVID-19 protocols. Shops are open and the people are moving in the markets without wearing maks. The government authorities have failed to implement COVID-19 measures. The places where smart lockdown have been announced are seen with violation of measures as people are not observing any restriction.

More Stories From Pakistan

