PM Imran Khan To Address Nation Tonight
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 31, 2022 | 04:37 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has confirmed the address of Prime Minister tonight.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight.
This was confirmed by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in a tweet on Thursday.
Earlier, PM Imran chaired a meeting of National Security Committee in Islamabad and top civil and military officials are attending the meeting.