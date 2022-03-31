UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan To Address Nation Tonight

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 31, 2022 | 04:37 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has confirmed the address of Prime Minister tonight.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight.

This was confirmed by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier, PM Imran chaired a meeting of National Security Committee in Islamabad and top civil and military officials are attending the meeting.

