PM Imran Khan To Break Ground For 35,000 Affordable Apartments In Lahore Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:08 PM

PM Imran Khan to break ground for 35,000 affordable apartments in Lahore today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to break ground for construction of affordable apartments under his Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to provide shelter to low-income group

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to break ground for construction of affordable apartments under his Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to provide shelter to low-income group.

The Naya Pakistan Apartments would be built in the LDA City, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister will also address a gathering after laying the foundation of the pro-poor housing project.

Moreover, during his one-day visit to Lahore, the prime minister would also chair a meeting to review the measures taken by the Punjab government to control the prices of essential commodities.

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the prime minister would lay the foundation for 35,000 affordable apartments.

As per the video clip shared by the chief minister, the project consisted of residential apartments of varying sizes from 1500 square feet to 650 sqf besides a community park, hospital and Tram service for the residents.

