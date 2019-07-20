UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan To Emancipate People Of Sindh From Tyranny Of Cruel Rulers: Governor Sindh

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

PM Imran Khan to emancipate people of Sindh from tyranny of cruel rulers: Governor Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said on Saturday that the US visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be different from the visits of the past premiers.

Talking to media in Tando Muhammad Khan district on Saturday, the governor said PM Khan would candidly put forward his stance of the issues concerning Pakistan.

"India is conspiring against Pakistan in whole world but the verdict of International Court of Justice in Kulbhushan Jadhav case has exposed it," he said.

"The people of Sindh are living a very difficult life," he observed, adding the acute water shortage in two districts of Sindh had become a very serious issue.

Ismail lamented that kidnapping, rape and murders specially of girls and women had become a regular occurrence in Sindh.

The people of Sindh were looking for a Messiah to emancipate them from tyranny of cruel rulers and they had found it in the shape of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government was working to provide electricity, gas and all other facilities to masses.

Ismail told that the PTI government had started distribution of health cards in Sindh from Tharparkar, adding all districts of Sindh would be provided the card.

He said the government had planned industrialization which would create enormous employment opportunities for the youth.

