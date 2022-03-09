PM Imran Khan to emerge victorious: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the no-confidence move would fail completely as the opposition did not have the required numbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the no-confidence move would fail completely as the opposition did not have the required numbers.

In a statement, the chief minister said the "failure of no-confidence move is written on the wall" and Prime Minister Imran Khan will emerge victorious.

Even the united opposition could not confront Imran Khan as the political tricks of the opposition parties revolved around personal stakes, he maintained.

He regretted that the opposition parties showed no regard for the country or the people as they put the national interest at stake merely for personal vested interests.