PM Imran Khan To Hold Meeting With Saudi Leadership

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:23 PM

PM Imran Khan to hold meeting with Saudi leadership

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday departed for Saudi Arabia on an official day-long visit to hold important talks with Saudi leadership on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as the regional situation

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th December, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday departed for Saudi Arabia on an official day-long visit to hold important talks with Saudi leadership on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as the regional situation.The premier, after arriving in the Kingdom, will also visit the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) resting place and offer prayers in Masjid-i-Nabvi.The visit is part of regular exchanges between the leadership of both countries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed brotherly relations for decades based on mutual trust and understanding.According to a Foreign Office press release, the visit is part of "regular exchanges" between the leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

"The consultations will cover bilateral matters and recent developments in the regional context," the FO added.Earlier in October, PM Imran Khan had paid a brief visit to Saudi Arabia where he met King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.During his previous visit, Riyadh leadership had agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward the premier's initiative to ensure peace and security in the region.

This is PM Imran's fourth visit to Saudi Arabia this year.

