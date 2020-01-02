UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan To Inaugurate Allama Iqbal Industrial City Today

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:33 PM

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Allama Iqbal Industrial City today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the state-of-the-artAllama Iqbal Industrial City, a prioritized project of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) ofFaisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) underCPEC today (Friday) to house foreign and local investors, besides giving impetus toeconomic activities in the country

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the state-of-the-artAllama Iqbal Industrial City, a prioritized project of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) ofFaisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) underCPEC today (Friday) to house foreign and local investors, besides giving impetus toeconomic activities in the country.Appreciating the economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Faisalabad IndustrialEstate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian KashifAshfaq on Thursday said that the incumbent government focused on the economicgrowth in the country."With trade and investment being an important pillar of the present government'sforeign policy, there is a positive sentiment among the international communitytowards the country's economy, which needs to be tapped," he added.

Highlighting the development projects of FIEDMC, Ashfaq said that around Rs400billion local and 200 million Dollar foreign investment will be injected into variousprojects, which clearly indicates that investors have reposed complete confidence inthe present regime.He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been planned over an area of 4000 acres,which is strategically located on Motorway M-4 near Sahianwala Interchange,Faisalabad.He said that main boulevard, entrance gate and boundary wall will be completedwithin six months.

