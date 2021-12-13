UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate M&CH on February 28: Sh Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Mother and Child Hospital (M&CH) on February 28, which was being completed at the cost of Rs 6 billion

He said this while during his visit to inspect the ongoing construction work of the hospital.

The minister said that M&CH, Ring road and Nullah Leh Expressway would be completed during the tenure of this government, adding 90 per cent of work on the hospital had been completed.

Sheikh Rashid further said that Provincial Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had approved the Leh Expressway project at Rs 150 billion, on which work would be started after the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approval.

He said that Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) Cyber Crime Wing would be strengthened to meet the new challenges while 509 people would be recruited in FIA on merit, for which 1.2 million applications had been received.

The minister informed more resources would be provided to FIA Cyber Wing while 2,000 recruitments would also be made on merit in Islamabad police.

Replying to a question about PDM long march on March 23, the minister said that everybody knew that on March 23, the national parade was to be held in Islamabad and before the parade, roads were to be closed for preparation.

Rashid said that he had asked the PDM to come to the federal capital on March 30, adding no one would be allowed to take the law into hands, and if they did, the law would take its course.

