PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore today: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the world's largest Miyawaki urban forest near Saggian in Lahore on August 9 (today) as part of monsoon drive under the 10 billion Tree Tsunami project.

In a tweet, he said the prime minister during his visit would receive briefing on Aab-e-Pak Authority at the Governor House for provision of clean drinking water in Punjab, besides on establishment of special economic zones.