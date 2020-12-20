PM Imran Khan to inaugurate new University in Swabi soon: Speaker NA Asad Qaiser

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser while announcing the approval for the establishment of a new university in Swabi said that soon Prime Minister Imran Khan would formally inaugurate the project.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering in district Swabi. In addition to the new university, Federal college, school and hostel facilities for special people will also be available, he added.

He said that an operation would be launched against the Qabza Mafia and anti-state elements groups to maintain law and order in Swabi district.

He said: "We should make efforts beyond politics for peace, development and prosperity in our district and soon a committee will be formed with the participation of scholars and representatives of political parties from across the district." He said that the building under construction of District Headquarters Hospital is in the process of completion while more funds have been allocated. Similarly, Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor is not only being expedited but another Rs. 200 million has been sanctioned for it.

Asad Qaiser said that MTI has been approved in Swabi under which a separate board will be formed which will look after all the affairs of the hospital.

During his tenure, he said, Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor would be made a model hospital of the province very soon and all resources and steps for this have been taken. He said that hospitals in Topi, Chhota Lahore and Kalu Khan will also be up to date to ensure best healthcare facilities to the people of District Swabi.

Speaker NA said that all medical facilities are being provided in it by grading. He said that Rs. 1.70 billion has been allocated for gas schemes. Gas will be delivered to every house of Swabi.

He said, for the first time in the history of the country, so much development work is being carried out in Swabi. Similarly, for the first time in the history of the country, Swabi has been given a senior post like Speaker NA.

All this has happened with the grace of Almighty Allah and the love of the people with him and that is why all steps have been taken to facilitate the people of Swabi with much updated facilities for a standard living, he remarked.

"I will always keep the dignity and status of the elders of my area high," Asad Qaiser added. He said that in a meeting with the provincial Minister of Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, practical steps have been taken for Bacha Khan Medical Complex to ensure early allocation of funds for the supply of machinery in the complex and to ensure completion of DHQ Hospital Swabi.

He said that work was also underway on Maternal and Child Hospital and MTI Hospital in Mouza Khanda. For provision of funds, steps have been taken on which Health and Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra has assured that these issues will be resolved as soon as possible. There will be no shortage of funds for the ongoing developmental projects related to healthcare because provision of the best education and health facilities to the people is a top priority of the present government, he concluded.