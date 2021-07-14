PM Imran Khan to inaugurate PTV HD on August 4: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Pakistan Television (PTV) HD transmission on August 4.

Replying to a question in the Senate, he said that the ptv news was fully upgraded as HD, PTV Home partially and PTV sports would also be made HD through public private partnership in the next six months.

He said that previous governments hired 1800 daily wagers in PTV and caused financial losses to the organization, who were later regularized and are being paid Rs.320 million. He expressed the hope that next year PTV will not take license fees being charged now.

During the last two years, the performance of the department has improved and present government would make PTV a profitable organization.

In a written reply, the minister said that government has not allocated Rs. 200 billion for project, however, in 2018 a Public Sector Development Programme funded project titled as "modernization of camera and production equipment of PTVC" was approved with an estimated cost of Rs. 555.59 million, adding that project was successfully being executed by procuring equipment on competitive bid basis and establishment of letter of Credit (L/C).