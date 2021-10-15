PM Imran Khan to launch Kisaan category at Pakistan Citizen Portal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday is launching 'Kisaan Portal' for farmers under the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Prior to this, there was no specific category to register the grievances of farmers at the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The step will help the farmers to get their problems resolved on priority basis, the PM Office said.

A total of 123 dashboards have been set up at the Federal and provincial levels under the Kisaan Portal.