UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan To Launch Kisaan Category At Pakistan Citizen Portal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 11:39 AM

PM Imran Khan to launch Kisaan category at Pakistan Citizen Portal

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday is launching 'Kisaan Portal' for farmers under the Pakistan Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday is launching 'Kisaan Portal' for farmers under the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Prior to this, there was no specific category to register the grievances of farmers at the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The step will help the farmers to get their problems resolved on priority basis, the PM Office said.

A total of 123 dashboards have been set up at the Federal and provincial levels under the Kisaan Portal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Global counter-terrorism symposium calls for int'l ..

Global counter-terrorism symposium calls for int'l cooperation

1 minute ago
 Unextinguished Incense Believed to Be Behind Deadl ..

Unextinguished Incense Believed to Be Behind Deadly Fire in Taiwan's Kaohsiung - ..

1 minute ago
 Russia, Thailand Consider Possibility of Supplying ..

Russia, Thailand Consider Possibility of Supplying Russian Vaccines to Bangkok - ..

8 minutes ago
 India planning one more false flag attack in IIOJK ..

India planning one more false flag attack in IIOJK: report

8 minutes ago
 Two killed in car-bike collision

Two killed in car-bike collision

14 minutes ago
 RDIF Delivers Batch of Sputnik V Vaccines to Vietn ..

RDIF Delivers Batch of Sputnik V Vaccines to Vietnam - Russian Foreign Ministry

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.