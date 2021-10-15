PM Imran Khan To Launch Kisaan Category At Pakistan Citizen Portal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 11:39 AM
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday is launching 'Kisaan Portal' for farmers under the Pakistan Citizen Portal
Prior to this, there was no specific category to register the grievances of farmers at the Pakistan Citizen Portal.
The step will help the farmers to get their problems resolved on priority basis, the PM Office said.
A total of 123 dashboards have been set up at the Federal and provincial levels under the Kisaan Portal.