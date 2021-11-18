UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan To Launch Today Portal For Automation Of Power Of Attorney For Overseas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :In another step to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a digital portal today (Thursday), simplifying the verification process of power of attorney.

Through the portal, the overseas Pakistanis will be able to get online verification of their power of attorney and their physical presence will not be required.

The prime minister will witness on the occasion the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The digital portal, initially being launched in 10 countries, will be linked up with NADRA's database and to be further extended to all embassies and consulates abroad.

The portal will save time and money of the overseas Pakistanis, who will also be able to track the status of their applications.

