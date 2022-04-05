UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan To Meet MPAs In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 01:57 PM

PM Imran Khan to meet MPAs in Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with members of the Punjab Assembly during his day-long visit to Lahore, the PM Office said Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with members of the Punjab Assembly during his day-long visit to Lahore, the PM Office said Tuesday.

The prime minister will also address the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the provincial capital.

After the dissolution of the National Assembly, Imran Khan is continuing with his office till the appointment of caretaker prime minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

