PM Imran Khan To Play Historic Role In Freedom Of Kashmir: Sheikh Rasheed

Mon 07th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would play a historic role in freedom of Kashmir and pulling country out of crisis

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would play a historic role in freedom of Kashmir and pulling country out of crisis.

In his special message before leaving for China visit, minister said economy and Kashmir issue would come under discussion during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pak-China friendship is higher than Himalayas and China is all seasoned friend of Pakistan, he added.

The Minister urged the opposition not to put Pakistan in crises to gain their political interests.



