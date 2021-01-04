UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan To Stay In Power Till 2023: Chaudhry Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:45 PM

PM Imran Khan to stay in power till 2023: Chaudhry Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that there was no question of Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation before or after 31st January and the government would complete its constitutional term of five years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that there was no question of Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation before or after 31st January and the government would complete its constitutional term of five years.

During a meeting with PTI MPAs Sardar Mahinder Pall Singh and Abida Raja here at the Governor's House, he said that opposition parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted PM Imran Khan to resign but they would be disappointed as the government could not be pressurized through public meetings.

The Punjab Governor said that PDM leadership was not sincere with one another, adding that every opposition parties had formed the PDM to pursue their own vested interests.

"PDM may do whatever it wishes but the next general elections will be held as per schedule in 2023", Sarwar asserted.

He said the PTI government under Prime Minister Imran Khan saved the country from economic bankruptcy, adding that international financial institutions, today, acknowledge financial stability achieved by the country.

Chaudhry Sarwar said despite surge in novel coronavirus cases, the opposition parties were playing with lives of people for their personal interests, adding that PDM rallies invited people to contract coronavirus.

He said the government had warned the PDM leadership to desist from unlawful acts and violation of SOPs on coronavirus, adding that the government would enforce supremacy of law by all means.

The Governor said that minorities enjoyed complete freedom in Pakistan while the minorities in India faced inhuman treatment at the hands of Narendra Singh Modi government.

He said the PTI government had ensured due rights to the minorities in every walk of life.

Earlier, MPAs Mahinder Pall Singh and Abida Raja called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry MohammadSarwar and briefed him on matters of mutual interest.

