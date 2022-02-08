PM Imran Khan to visit Nushki today

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Nushki in Balochistan today, the PM Office said Tuesday.

During his visit, the prime minister will be given important operational briefings.

He will also meet the soldiers in Nushki.

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet the local elders.