UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan To Visit Nushki Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 11:42 AM

PM Imran Khan to visit Nushki today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Nushki in Balochistan today, the PM Office said Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Nushki in Balochistan today, the PM Office said Tuesday.

During his visit, the prime minister will be given important operational briefings.

He will also meet the soldiers in Nushki.

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet the local elders.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Visit Nushki

Recent Stories

Chen smashes Hanyu world record to fire first shot ..

Chen smashes Hanyu world record to fire first shot in Beijing

45 seconds ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support for Saudi Ara ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support for Saudi Arabia's security, territorial in ..

12 minutes ago
 Border, Wasim and Atherton discuss Australia’s t ..

Border, Wasim and Atherton discuss Australia’s tour of Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Saudi Hajj Ministry declares negative PCR test man ..

Saudi Hajj Ministry declares negative PCR test mandatory for Umrah pilgrims

18 minutes ago
 realme Gives a Sneak Peek into realme 9 Pro+ Camer ..

Realme Gives a Sneak Peek into realme 9 Pro+ Camera Capabilities

18 minutes ago
 PM, COAS to spend day with security forces in Balo ..

PM, COAS to spend day with security forces in Balochistan today

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>