'PM Imran Khan took epoch-making decisions during three-year government'; says governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken epoch-making steps in the health, education, commerce, industry, public welfare, and development sectors during the three-year period in power

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken epoch-making steps in the health, education, commerce, industry, public welfare, and development sectors during the three-year period in power.

Addressing Fakhr-e-Pakistan (Pride of Pakistan) award ceremony at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has created employment opportunities and strengthened the security of the country, adding that the government has rooted out corruption and ensured transparency.

Provincial Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Wife of Governor Punjab Begum Perveen Sarwar, Rector Superior University Sameera Rehman and Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza were also present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "Due to transparency and merit world rankings of Punjab universities are improving and we have not only appointed vice chancellors on merit, but also ensured full merit for other posts in the universities." Paying tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his three-years of good governance, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the premier has taken the historic steps in order to get country out of crises and for country's development and prosperity, adding that all out resources are being utilized for public welfare.

Sarwar said when PTI came to power, there were rumors of Pakistan going bankrupt but the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan not only saved the country from economic bankruptcy by taking tough decisions but also provided financial assistance to deserving families during Covid-19 pandemic on their doorsteps.

"I have completely eliminated political interference in the institutions because political meddling destroys institutions", he said, adding that eradication of political interference in public institutions is vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar conferred awards on Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor Government College (GC) University Lahore Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof. Khalid Masood, Director General (DG) Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Mian Imran Masood, Owais Rauf and Haider Amin among others for outstanding services in the field of higher education. In acknowledgement of services for the uplift of higher education sector in the province, Superior University announced a posthumous award in the form of five million rupees scholarship for the children of Deputy Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) (Late) Sheikh Tanzeel Rehman.