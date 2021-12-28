UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Trying To Uplift Poor: Syed Yawer Abass

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:09 PM

PM Imran Khan trying to uplift poor: Syed Yawer Abass

Prime Minister Imran Khan is endeavoring religiously to include the poor segments of society into main stream by lifting them from poverty and alleviating them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is endeavoring religiously to include the poor segments of society into main stream by lifting them from poverty and alleviating them.

Provincial Minister for social welfare and Bait ul maal Punjab, Syed Yawer Abass expressed these views while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said that he would visit Layyah on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar to disburse cows, goats, auto rickshaws and material for running shops worth Rs 60,000 among needy and deserving people in a ceremony under Ehsaas Amdan (Income) Small Asset Programme.

The beneficiaries have been selected by conducting poverty alleviation survey, Yawer said, adding that 10,000 deserving families of 28 UCs of Layyah would be benefited by this programme in second phase.

Strict monitoring is bring carried out of the programme to avoid corruption and discriminatory powers, Syed Yawer Abass said and added that village committees were conducting specially scrutiny before recommending the beneficiaries families.

He noted that the beneficiaries would be able to earn bread and butter in a dignifying manner through these using small assets.

They would select "Roti, Kapra and Makaan" for themselves by benefiting by the programme.

The minister said that PTI government was taking all possible steps to uplift the poor.

Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan focusing on animal farming in rural areas to promote animal farming in Punjab.

Yawer concluded that with the practical efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf we will overcome on public issues soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Poor Punjab Visit Usman Khan All From Government

Recent Stories

vivo Personalizes Customer Journey by Making a Dif ..

Vivo Personalizes Customer Journey by Making a Difference with Its Premium and I ..

5 minutes ago
 30,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

30,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED 34.422 billion budget f ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 34.422 billion budget for 2022

1 hour ago
 Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln bein ..

Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln being stolen annually: Swati

30 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.