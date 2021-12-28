PM Imran Khan trying to uplift poor: Syed Yawer Abass

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is endeavoring religiously to include the poor segments of society into main stream by lifting them from poverty and alleviating them.

Provincial Minister for social welfare and Bait ul maal Punjab, Syed Yawer Abass expressed these views while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said that he would visit Layyah on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar to disburse cows, goats, auto rickshaws and material for running shops worth Rs 60,000 among needy and deserving people in a ceremony under Ehsaas Amdan (Income) Small Asset Programme.

The beneficiaries have been selected by conducting poverty alleviation survey, Yawer said, adding that 10,000 deserving families of 28 UCs of Layyah would be benefited by this programme in second phase.

Strict monitoring is bring carried out of the programme to avoid corruption and discriminatory powers, Syed Yawer Abass said and added that village committees were conducting specially scrutiny before recommending the beneficiaries families.

He noted that the beneficiaries would be able to earn bread and butter in a dignifying manner through these using small assets.

They would select "Roti, Kapra and Makaan" for themselves by benefiting by the programme.

The minister said that PTI government was taking all possible steps to uplift the poor.

Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan focusing on animal farming in rural areas to promote animal farming in Punjab.

Yawer concluded that with the practical efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf we will overcome on public issues soon.